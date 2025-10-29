Chhath Puja 2025: At least 89 people lost their lives and 14 others went missing in separate drowning incidents across Bihar during the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja. Most of the victims are reported to be children and teenagers, who drowned while performing rituals or helping at the riverbanks and ponds during the holy celebrations.

According to Jagran.com reports, the incidents occurred on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, when devotees gathered at various water bodies to offer Arghya (ritual offerings to the Sun God) and perform Snan (holy bathing). A district-wise report indicates the following casualties: - Patna: 14 deaths - Nalanda and Vaishali: 8 - Aurangabad and Saran: 3 - Rohtas, Begusarai, and Gopalganj: 2 - Bhojpur, Siwan, Buxar, and Kaimur: 1 - Kosi, Seemanchal, and East Bihar regions: 29 deaths, with 10 people still missing North Bihar Sees Multiple Drowning Cases In North Bihar, 14 people drowned at various ghats during the rituals. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the loss of lives. In Nawtolia village under Naugachia police district, four children drowned in a tributary of the Ganga River while bathing, and two others are missing.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Montha Weakens After Hitting Andhra Coast, Set To Reach Odisha Today; Thousands Evacuated | Updates The children had been helping with cleaning and decorating the Chhath ghat. In Khagaria and Bhagalpur, nine people each died, while Madhepura reported five deaths. Banka, Saharsa, and Purnea recorded two deaths each, and Lakhisarai one. Overall, 14 people died in different drowning incidents in North Bihar, and one girl remains missing.

Mithilanchal Region Also Affected The Mithilanchal region also faced similar tragedies, with nine deaths on Monday and five on Tuesday. Madhubani reported five deaths, Darbhanga two, Samastipur and Sitamarhi three each, and Motihari one. In Darbhanga, a 30-year-old woman, Babita Devi, wife of Sanjeet Sah from Harinagar village in Kusheshwarsthan block, drowned while performing Chhath rituals. ALSO READ: Cloud Seeding Failed? Delhi AQI Rises From Poor To 'Very Poor' Level Despite Artificial Rain Efforts; Check Air Quality Data Authorities have launched rescue operations across the affected districts, and the state government is expected to provide compensation to the victims’ families and review safety measures at major ghats to prevent such incidents in the future.