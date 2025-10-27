- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Mon, 27 Oct 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
Special traffic arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth traffic system for the Chhath Mahaparva across Muzaffarpur. Under these arrangements, the entry of any heavy vehicles into the city will be prohibited on October 27 and 28.
Only government buses will be permitted to enter the Imlichatti Bus Stand via Gobarsahi Chowk and Maripur Bridge, and they will return by the same route. Meanwhile, routes that are already one-way will maintain that system.
Major Routes Affected:
-From 8 am on Monday, the entry of all goods vehicles into the city from the direction of Ramdayalu Road, Bairia, Lakshmi Chowk Marg, Zeromile, Narayanpur Anant, Jail Chowk, and Khadi Bhandar Road will be prohibited until 12 pm on October 28.
-A one-way system will be in effect on Akharaghat Road from Saraiyaganj Tower. Passenger vehicles travelling in this direction must park in the vacant space on the left side of the road before Prabhat Zarda Factory Mor.
-Passenger vehicles will not be permitted to proceed towards Sikandarpur Chhath Ghat.
-No passenger vehicles will be allowed to enter towards Sikandarpur Stadium from Karbala Chowk.
-Vehicles travelling from Akharaghat Road towards Saraiyaganj Tower will be diverted via Tejpal Chowk, Sikandarpur Stadium, Rani Sati Mandir, and Karbala Mor to reach Companybagh Road.
-The entry of all vehicles towards Sahu Pokhar (pond) from Nai Bazar Chowk will be prohibited.
-The entry of vehicles will be prohibited from Makhan Sah Chowk towards Sahu Pokhar, from Chhoti Kalyani Chowk towards Prabhat Cinema, and from Kalyani Chowk towards Kedarnath Road.
-The movement of vehicles coming from Zeromile towards Akharaghat will be suspended from 1 pm on October 27 until 12 pm on October 28.
Parking locations:
-For Sidhighat - Sikandarpur Stadium.
-For Marine Drive - Muzaffarpur Club and Sikandarpur Stadium.
-For Chandwara Chhath Ghat/Jagannath Mishra College Chhath Ghat - the ground opposite Jagannath Mishra College.
-For Lakridhai Chhath Ghat - Marwari High School ground.
-For Ramdayalu Singh College, Pokhar Chhath Ghat - the RDS College ground.
-For Padav Pokhar Chhath Ghat - the Orient Club ground.
-For Sahu Pokhar Chhath Ghat - the DN High School ground and the Mukherjee Seminary High School ground.