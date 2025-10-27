Special traffic arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth traffic system for the Chhath Mahaparva across Muzaffarpur. Under these arrangements, the entry of any heavy vehicles into the city will be prohibited on October 27 and 28.

Only government buses will be permitted to enter the Imlichatti Bus Stand via Gobarsahi Chowk and Maripur Bridge, and they will return by the same route. Meanwhile, routes that are already one-way will maintain that system.

Major Routes Affected:

-From 8 am on Monday, the entry of all goods vehicles into the city from the direction of Ramdayalu Road, Bairia, Lakshmi Chowk Marg, Zeromile, Narayanpur Anant, Jail Chowk, and Khadi Bhandar Road will be prohibited until 12 pm on October 28.