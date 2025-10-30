- By Akansha Pandey
- Source:Jagran News Network
With the Chhath festival now concluded, passengers returning to work are facing a sharp surge in airfares and heavily booked trains.
Fares for flights from Patna to various major cities have increased manifold. Airline companies attribute this spike to the heavy rush of passengers. The situation is expected to persist until at least November 3, with fares on most routes remaining more than double their usual rates.
Relief from these high prices is unlikely in the next few days. Passengers planning to travel are advised to book tickets in advance to avoid excessive charges.
Current Airfares From Patna
- To Delhi: Exceeding Rs 9,000
- To Mumbai: More than Rs 13,000
- To Bengaluru: Over Rs 11,000
- To Chandigarh: Over Rs 14,000
- To Pune: Over Rs 15,000
- To Ahmedabad: Exceeding Rs 10,000
