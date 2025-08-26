During the program, the Chief Minister said that it is a matter of great pleasure that today the foundation stone is being laid for 5 schemes related to 4 announcements. The implementation of these schemes will greatly benefit the local people of Patna city and the large number of Sikh devotees who visit Patna Sahib every year. The implementation of these schemes will greatly benefit the general public of the Patna Urban Area (East), and they will receive better public facilities.

From the event venue at Bhadra Ghat, Patna City, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the widening and construction work of the old path along the Ganga from Gaighat to Didarganj (7.80 km length) at a cost of Rs 158.40 crore. During the program, the Chief Minister said that this will facilitate easier movement for the people of the Patna City area. People will get relief from the problem of traffic jams. Also, it will be easier to reach the Ganga river for the great festival of Chhath and various religious rituals.

From the event venue at Bhadra Ghat, Patna City, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of a down-ramp towards the river adjacent to the JP Ganga Path at Gaighat at a cost of Rs 61.95 crore. The problem of frequent traffic jams due to the U-turn system at Gaighat on the JP Ganga Path will be resolved upon completion of the work. Traffic will become smooth, and road safety will improve.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of a multi-level parking facility at Takht Sri Harmandir Ji at Kangan Ghat, Patna Sahib, at a cost of Rs 99.26 crore by unveiling a plaque. Sri Harmandir Ji Sahib in Patna Sahib is an important center of faith for Sikhs. Every year, lakhs of devotees and tourists come here to pay their respects. The multi-level parking facility is being constructed for the convenient parking of devotees' vehicles. After its construction, it will be very convenient for the devotees to pay their respects.

Also he laid the foundation stone for a project for the development of tourist facilities at Mangal Talab in Patna City at a cost of Rs 14.05 crore and for the development of civic amenities at Mangal Talab at a cost of Rs 7.77 crore. It is noteworthy that Mangal Talab in Patna Sahib has historical and religious significance. Devotees visiting Patna Sahib often visit Mangal Talab. It is believed that Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj bathed in this pond during his childhood. This is an important scheme for the development of Mangal Talab, keeping in mind the convenience of tourists and visitors.

While returning after the program, the Chief Minister visited the JP Ganga Path and saw the picture of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan installed there. During this, he instructed the officials to install more pictures of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan in a better way at various places on this path.He had visited the Atal Path too and instructed the officials to install pictures of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at various places here. He said that the JP Ganga Path and Atal Path should be kept clean, well-decorated, safe, and maintained. It is noteworthy that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, pictures of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on the JP Ganga Path and Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the Atal Path are being installed.

It is noteworthy that in December 2024 and January-February 2025, the Chief Minister visited all the districts during the Pragati Yatra to review the development works, and to overcome the shortcomings, the state government approved 430 new schemes worth Rs 50,000 crore.

During the Pragati Yatra in Patna district on February 21, 2025, a total of 32 announcements related to various departments were made. One scheme of the Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department was inaugurated on April 22, 2025, 6 schemes of the Road Construction Department for the Patna West urban area were inaugurated on August 11, 2025, and 6 schemes of the Road Construction Department or Urban Development, Energy Department, Tourism Department were inaugurated on August 25, 2025.