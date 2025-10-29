All government schools in Patna will soon have prepaid smart metres installed for electricity supply. The Education Department has begun processing payments of outstanding electricity bills for primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools to facilitate the installation process.

According to the District Education Office, the cost of smart prepaid metres will be borne at the departmental level, and future electricity bills will be paid based on actual consumption.

For schools with solar panels, the department will coordinate with the electricity department to make payments accordingly.

Officials stated that the installation of prepaid smart metres will help reduce electricity consumption and promote energy awareness among students. Teachers have been directed to educate children about the importance of saving electricity both at school and at home.

Once the metres are installed, headteachers will be responsible for monitoring electricity usage and ensuring that the metres are not tampered with. If consumption exceeds the normal level, headteachers must check for any irregularities or faulty connections.