Dhanbad- Rourkela Train Update: Rail traffic on the Dhanbad-Rourkela line came to a standstill on Wednesday morning after ten wagons of a freight train derailed, severely disrupting services across the route. The derailment forced railway authorities to divert multiple long-distance passenger trains, causing major inconvenience to passengers.

According to officials, the derailment occurred between Bokaro and Rourkela, prompting immediate route changes for several key trains. Many services that were supposed to pass through Hatia and Ranchi were diverted through alternate stations such as Muri, Gundabihar and Chandil.

Trains Diverted Due To Derailment:

13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey Express: Diverted from Bokaro via Muri, Gundabihar, Chandil and Rourkela instead of Bokaro, Muri, Hatia and Rourkela.

15027 Sambalpur-Gorakhpur Maurya Express: Operated via Rourkela, Sini, Chandil, Gundabihar and Muri instead of Rourkela, Hatia and Muri.

06056 Barauni-Potnur Special: Rerouted from Bokaro via Muri, Gundabihar, Chandil and Rourkela.

17007 Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express: Ran via Rourkela, Chandil, Gundabihar and Muri instead of Rourkela, Hatia, Ranchi and Muri.

02831 Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Special: Diverted from Bokaro via Muri, Gundabihar, Chandil and Rourkela instead of the regular Muri, Hatia and Rourkela route.

03253 Patna-Charlapalli Special: Took the same diverted route via Muri, Gundabihar, Chandil and Rourkela.

Due to the diversions, the morning Alleppey Express, Maurya Express and the evening Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Special skipped Ranchi, leaving passengers stranded. Officials confirmed that train operations on the affected stretch will remain disrupted through Thursday as restoration work continues.

Trains scheduled for Wednesday evening and Thursday, including 13352 Alleppey Express, 18310 Jammu Tawi-Sambalpur Express, 02832 Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Special and 15028 Gorakhpur-Sambalpur Maurya Express, will also run on diverted routes, bypassing Ranchi.