Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader and former poll strategist Prashant Kishor has responded to the notice issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), clarifying that he has been a registered voter in his hometown, the Kargahar Assembly constituency, since 2019. When asked why his name appears in the electoral roll of West Bengal, Kishor said, “For two years, when I was in Kolkata, I had made a voter ID card there. Since 2021, my voter ID has been for the Kargahar Assembly constituency.”

Kishor also questioned the overall process of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted by the ECI by claiming that if his name is enrolled as an elector in other places as well, then why is the poll body troubling the voters by carrying out the entire process of electoral roll revision? He denied any foul play and said that he had nothing to do with the notice issued by the ECI.

#WATCH | Araria, Bihar | Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor says, "I am a voter from the Kargahar Assembly constituency since 2019. For two years, when I was in Kolkata, I had made a voter ID card there. Since 2021, my voter ID has been for the Kargahar Assembly constituency. If… https://t.co/dtg5QOoKH1 pic.twitter.com/XE464wFfWT

On Mahagathbandhan releasing its manifesto for the Bihar Election 2025, he said, "This is another attempt to fool the people of Bihar to win the elections. The fight is between NDA and Jan Suraaj."

ECI Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor

Earlier, the Election Commission issued a notice to the JSP founder, Prashant Kishor, over media reports alleging that his name appears on the electoral rolls of both Bihar and West Bengal.

The Returning Officer of the 209-Karhgar Assembly constituency in Sasaram issued him a formal notice, asking him to clarify his stand within three days. The notice cites Section 17 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which prohibits dual registration, and warns that a violation could lead to legal penalties, including up to one year of imprisonment, a fine, or both.