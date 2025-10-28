In an incident attributed to the negligence of the Municipality in the Dargah area, a nine-year-old boy died after drowning in an open sewer pit (gatter) of an under-construction public toilet. Angered by the child's death, his relatives and residents of the colony protested vehemently, demanding strict action against those responsible.

The police managed to calm the child's relatives by consoling them. The child's funeral was conducted on Tuesday morning with the family's permission. As of now, no formal complaint has been filed by the child's family regarding the incident.

Details Of The Incident

Sonu resides in Dargah Colony with his wife, Preeti (also known as Sonika). He supports his family by working as a laborer. Their nine-year-old younger son, Prince, was a student in the fourth grade.

On Monday night, Prince was playing in front of his home. While playing, he wandered into the nearby under-construction public toilet complex. Due to the darkness, he fell into a nine-foot deep open sewer pit and drowned.

When the child did not return home after a considerable time, his family members began searching for him. Becoming suspicious, the family and colony residents drained the water from the sewer pit and recovered the child's body. Upon finding the body, his mother and other family members were devastated by grief; the mother fainted while weeping.