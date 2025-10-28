  • Source:JND
The air pollution situation in the district has gone out of control. On Monday, Muzaffarnagar's AQI reached 313, which is higher than Delhi's 301. The situation is such that it is now the second most polluted city in Uttar Pradesh and has reached the seventh position in the country. Toxic elements are continuously dissolving into the district's air, causing the pressure in the air to increase. Fine pollution particles are reaching the lungs through respiration. This poses a threat to asthma patients, as well as to children and the elderly.

The amount of air pollution is continuously increasing due to the noise and bursts of firecrackers during Diwali. Muzaffarnagar, which is included in the Delhi-NCR, is also under the shadow of air pollution. The situation has been fluctuating for the past week. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) released the Air Quality Index (AQI) bulletin at 4 pm on Monday.

According to the bulletin, Gautam Buddh Nagar was in first place in Uttar Pradesh with an AQI of 327, while Muzaffarnagar was in second place with an AQI of 313, which is in the hazardous category. The level of pm-2.5 in the district was over 150 micrograms per cubic meter. The situation with pm-10 was similar.

Efforts to improve the continuously deteriorating air quality are proving insufficient. Departments are not showing interest in implementing GRAP-2 restrictions, which is causing pollution levels to rise steadily. Breathing may become difficult due to the toxic air. This impacts asthma patients the most.

Strict Implementation Of Bans Is Necessary

The Regional Pollution Control Board has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-2 restrictions. However, construction materials lying in the open, dust rising from roads, the operation of coal furnaces, and old vehicles are all rampant. As a result, the situation could prove to be more severe.

Government departments involved in GRAP are showing negligence in enforcing the restrictions. Regional Pollution Control Officer Giteshchandra stated that all departments included in GRAP have been given continuous instructions to carry out their respective tasks. Inspections of industrial units have also begun. All units have been instructed to control air pollution.

Seventh Most Polluted City In The Country

Bahadurgarh: 387

Dharuhera: 334

Manesar: 330

Gautam Buddh Nagar: 327

Fatehabad: 323

Ballabgarh: 319

Muzaffarnagar: 313

Delhi: 301

AQI Rise In Ten Days

Date               AQI

October 18:     276

October 19:     237

October 20:     197

October 21:     21

October 22:     273

October  23:     295

October 24:     185

October 25:      205

October 26:      191

October 27:      313

