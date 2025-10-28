The air pollution situation in the district has gone out of control. On Monday, Muzaffarnagar's AQI reached 313, which is higher than Delhi's 301. The situation is such that it is now the second most polluted city in Uttar Pradesh and has reached the seventh position in the country. Toxic elements are continuously dissolving into the district's air, causing the pressure in the air to increase. Fine pollution particles are reaching the lungs through respiration. This poses a threat to asthma patients, as well as to children and the elderly.

The amount of air pollution is continuously increasing due to the noise and bursts of firecrackers during Diwali. Muzaffarnagar, which is included in the Delhi-NCR, is also under the shadow of air pollution. The situation has been fluctuating for the past week. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) released the Air Quality Index (AQI) bulletin at 4 pm on Monday.

According to the bulletin, Gautam Buddh Nagar was in first place in Uttar Pradesh with an AQI of 327, while Muzaffarnagar was in second place with an AQI of 313, which is in the hazardous category. The level of pm-2.5 in the district was over 150 micrograms per cubic meter. The situation with pm-10 was similar.

Efforts to improve the continuously deteriorating air quality are proving insufficient. Departments are not showing interest in implementing GRAP-2 restrictions, which is causing pollution levels to rise steadily. Breathing may become difficult due to the toxic air. This impacts asthma patients the most.

Strict Implementation Of Bans Is Necessary The Regional Pollution Control Board has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-2 restrictions. However, construction materials lying in the open, dust rising from roads, the operation of coal furnaces, and old vehicles are all rampant. As a result, the situation could prove to be more severe.

Government departments involved in GRAP are showing negligence in enforcing the restrictions. Regional Pollution Control Officer Giteshchandra stated that all departments included in GRAP have been given continuous instructions to carry out their respective tasks. Inspections of industrial units have also begun. All units have been instructed to control air pollution.

Seventh Most Polluted City In The Country Bahadurgarh: 387 Dharuhera: 334 Manesar: 330 Gautam Buddh Nagar: 327 Fatehabad: 323 Ballabgarh: 319 Muzaffarnagar: 313 Delhi: 301 AQI Rise In Ten Days Date AQI October 18: 276 October 19: 237 October 20: 197 October 21: 21 October 22: 273 October 23: 295 October 24: 185 October 25: 205 October 26: 191 October 27: 313