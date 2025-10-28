Municipal Corporation officials have announced a one-month closure of the road stretch from Gandhi Ashram to Tejgarhi intersection for widening work under the CM Grid scheme. This closure is expected to significantly impact local businesses, residents, and schools along Garh Road.

Impact On Businesses And Residents

The planned closure raises several concerns:

Businesses Affected: Approximately 800 shops located on this section of Garh Road will face disruptions.

Wedding Venues: The 10 wedding venues (mandaps) in the area anticipate a complete shutdown of business, especially critical as the wedding season begins on November 1st.

Schools: Children attending the 25 small and large schools along the route will experience difficulties commuting.

Colony Residents: People living in the 15 colonies (including Samrat Palace, Vaishali, Panchsheel, Bank Colony, Jaidevi Nagar, Shiv Sarovar) with lanes opening onto Garh Road will face daily travel challenges.

Trader Protests And Demands

Traders protested on Tuesday, specifically against the plan to completely demolish a culvert in front of Hotel Harmony Inn without providing an alternative route first.

Key concerns voiced by the traders include:

Timeline Guarantee: Vipul Singhal, president of the Joint Garh Road Trade Committee, highlighted a previous project delay where a culvert construction near Mangal Pandey Nagar took four months instead of the promised one month. Traders are demanding a written guarantee from officials that the current widening work will indeed be completed within the stated one-month timeframe.