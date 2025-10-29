Bihar Polls: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday commenced his campaign for the Bihar Assembly election in Muzaffarpur district. While addressing the crowd, Gandhi stated that the people of Bihar are not satisfied with the works of Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), further claiming that they want a change. He reiterated his vote theft claims, adding that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will "even dance" for the votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders responded by stating that the opposition leader was speaking like a "local goon" and has insulted the voters by making such claims.

The Congress leader, while addressing the crowd, stated that the BJP just wants their votes. He reiterated that several of the recent polls, including Maharashtra and Haryana were rigged. "He just wants your vote. If you tell Narendra Modi to dance. He will dance... they are engaged in stealing your votes. Because they want to end this election disease. I am telling you, they stole elections in Maharashtra, they stole elections in Haryana, and they will try their best in Bihar," Rahul Gandhi stated.

While responding to his remarks, the BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya claimed that the Congress leader had insulted Bihari rituals and voters. "For this hateful and anti-Bihar statement, Tejashwi Yadav and all leaders of the Mahagathbandhan should demand a public apology from Rahul Gandhi," Malviya stated in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Rahul Gandhi should publicly apologize before leaving the soil of Bihar. These hateful words of his are not just against the honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, but are indicative of the deep bitterness in his heart towards Bihar and the folk faiths of Bihar," he added.

With just few days remaining in the first phase voting, the leaders of NDA, Mahagathbandhan, and newly formed Jan Suraaj have started their campaign to lure the voters.