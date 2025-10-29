UIDAI New Rules: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is implementing a major rule change for Aadhaar card holders starting November 1, 2025. Following this, people across the country will be able to update key information on their Aadhaar cards, such as name, address, date of birth, and mobile number, online from the comfort of their homes.

With the new digital system, there will be no need to visit Aadhaar enrollment centres for most changes. This process will be faster, safer, and more user-friendly than before. Furthermore, UIDAI has also clearly stated that the Aadhaar card is not a valid proof of citizenship or date of birth. It will remain a proof of identity only.

UIDAI's new verification system will now automatically match users' information with other government databases, such as PAN, passport, driving license, ration card, and birth certificate. This integrated system will reduce manual errors and increase data accuracy. Aadhaar card holders can now update their Aadhaar details online or visit a nearby enrollment centre to make changes, as per their convenience.

Revised Fees For Aadhaar Updates UIDAI has also revised the fees for Aadhaar updates, where demographic updates such as name, address, date of birth, mobile number, and email address will now cost Rs 75. Biometric updates such as fingerprint, iris, and photo will cost Rs 125. Document updates or Aadhaar reprints will cost Rs 75 (at the centre) and Rs 40 (online). Mandatory biometric updates for those aged 5 to 7 and 15 to 17 will be completely free.