- By Shubham Bajpai
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
A fresh row has erupted in Bihar during Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra as abusive slogans directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi were allegedly hurled from a stage with Congress leaders atop in Darbhanga.
The slogans were raised in the Simri area near NH-27. The purported video of the incident has gone viral on the social media. Reacting to the alleged incident, the BJP has launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
In a post on X, the saffron party said, "From the platform of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's journey, extremely offensive language was used against the late mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi."
Such depravity has never been seen before in politics. This journey has crossed all limits of insult, hatred, and vulgarity," it added.
In the long post, the BJP further questioned the Rahul-Tejashwi duo for inviting Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to the yatra over their earlier infamous remarks on Bihar.
"Tejashwi and Rahul had previously invited leaders like Stalin and Revanth Reddy, who had insulted the people of Bihar, to their journey, thereby humiliating the people of Bihar. Now, in their state of desperation, they are making people hurl abuses at the revered late mother of Prime Minister Modi."
According to a report by News18, the stage was erected by Mohammad Naushad, a Congress leader who is aspiring to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on the party ticket. At the time of abulsive sloganeering, Rahul Gandhi was not present at the scene.
BJP's senior leader and Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha also slammed Congress, saying, "The Congress will be dealt with in the same language they choose to understand".