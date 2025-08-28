- By Raju Kumar
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Terrorists Enter Bihar: The Bihar police released a sketch of three terrorists, issuing an alert for the general public on Thursday. Police said the terrorists from Pakistan entered Bihar through Nepal. The trio belongs to the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. The news about the infiltration of the terrorists comes amid election campaigns by the top leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in Bihar.
They Were Identified As:
* Hasnain Ali, a resident of Rawalpindi, Pakistan
* Adil Hussain of Umarkot, Pakistan
* Mohammad Usman of Bahawalpur, Pakistan
Police Issue High Alert In Bordering Districts
CCTV cameras in areas adjacent to the Nepal border are being examined. Purnia DIG Pramod Kumar Mandal said that in light of the instructions of the state police headquarters, the border districts have been asked to be extra vigilant.
The security agencies initiated a massive manhunt to trace the terrorists. The secuirty has been heightened in the border districts Sitamarhi, Madhubani, West Champaran, Araria, Kishanganj and Supaul. The administration of Bhagalpur and other districts was also alerted.
Earlier in April this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose Bihar to warn Pakistan to take revenge for the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. On April 24, PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Bihar's Madhubani, asserted India will pursue the Pahalgam attackers "to the ends of the Earth". Later, the armed forces avenged the Pahalgam attack by killing over 100 terrorists in Pakistan as part of the Operation Sindoor.