Terrorists Enter Bihar: The Bihar police released a sketch of three terrorists, issuing an alert for the general public on Thursday. Police said the terrorists from Pakistan entered Bihar through Nepal. The trio belongs to the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. The news about the infiltration of the terrorists comes amid election campaigns by the top leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in Bihar.

They Were Identified As:

* Hasnain Ali, a resident of Rawalpindi, Pakistan

* Adil Hussain of Umarkot, Pakistan

* Mohammad Usman of Bahawalpur, Pakistan

According to an NDTV report, they turned up in Kathmandu in the second week of August. The trio entered Bihar last week. The details of their passports were shared with the officials of the border districts. Following the alert, the security has been heightened in Bihar.

Police Issue High Alert In Bordering Districts

The Bihar Police Headquarters issued an alert, urging people to remain vigilant and inform cops if any trace of these terrorists are found. The state police headquarters also alerted the border districts' security agencies regarding the entry of three Jaish terrorists into Bihar through Nepal border. SPs of border districts were instructed to supervise the search operations to nab the trio.

CCTV cameras in areas adjacent to the Nepal border are being examined. Purnia DIG Pramod Kumar Mandal said that in light of the instructions of the state police headquarters, the border districts have been asked to be extra vigilant.