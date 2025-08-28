The Indian Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC ) near Naushehra Nard in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district. Two terrorists were killed in the ensuing encounter. An anti-terror operation is currently underway.

"Based on intelligence provided by JKP regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in Gurez Sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists," Indian Army's Chinar Corps posted on X.

Earlier this month, a jawan was killed near the LoC in Uri, Baramulla District, Jammu and Kashmir, during an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani forces as terrorists attempted to infiltrate.

Indian Army's Chinar Corps posted on X, "Chinar Corps deeply regrets the loss of precious life of Braveheart Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, while performing operational duty along the Line of Control in Baramulla district. Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family."