Noida Dowry Case: In a new twist to the Greater Noida dowry death case, the police have revealed that Nikki Bhati told doctors in her dying declaration that she suffered “burn injuries while cooking”. They further added that the victim might have been forced to give such a statement to shield her younger sister, Kanchan who was married into the same family.

On August 21, 26-year-old Nikki Bhati was allegedly set on fire by her husband, Vipin Bhati, and her in-laws in UP’s Greater Noida after an altercation over Rs 36 lakh dowry. Nikki died on the way to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

As per investigators, Nikki’s family only agreed for a post-mortem after local police officials counselled them.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Nikki Bhati’s statement was registered in the hospital’s medico-legal certificate (MLC No. 703), which recorded: “burn at home, due to blast of cooking cylinder.”

ALSO READ: 20 Women Killed Daily For Dowry: NCRB Data Reveals Age-Old Trap As Nikki Bhati's Death Sparks National Outrage

Will The Statement Be Admissible In Court?

The statement made by the victim is only admissible in court if it is recorded before a magistrate. In the Nikki Bhati case, the police could not do so.

Meanwhile, as per the police investigation, any type of cylinder blast was ruled out as officials seized an empty thinner bottle and lighter from Nikki’s house. Both objects have been sent for forensic analysis. The officials also took pictures of Nikki’s kitchen and confirmed it to be absolutely intact.