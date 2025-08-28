Rahul Gandhi's Bihar Visit: Along with fish and makhana, Mithila's sweet dialect is also a speciality. Mithila, also known as Mithilanchal, Bihar's northern part, is in the news as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been attempting to regain his party's lost electoral ground in the region, known for its rich tradition and culture. Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' is going through the Mighila region. Rahul was fascinated by here's rich traditions. On Thursday, Gandhi offered prayers at the Janki Mandir in Sitamarhi. He was joined by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders.

A group of women at Gayghat in Muzaffarpur was pointing towards about 4,000 bikes standing in a queue, on which young boys are riding and raising slogans. Rahul's eyes were stuck on that queue of 1.5-2 kilometres long. Amidst the echo of slogans, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waved her hands.

For contractor Rajneesh Kumar Singh, this is just a ruckus. Nothing will happen or not, because it is a hired crowd. If there are fake votes, then BJP will definitely fix it. 10-12 km away from them in Bharathi, Lalit Yadav and Ganesh Paswan will spoil the face of this government just like they turn the soil with their tractors.

Enthusiastic supporters are not ready to move away from the road going to Sitamarhi. Sheela Devi and Sunita Devi were grumbling in Koraliya. In Darbhanga, there were more horse riders than horses. Further ahead, at Simti Chowk, whoever has had Siddhant Kumar's tea once, will remember it.