Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a crowd during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan due to pressure from US President Donald Trump. The remarks from the Congress leader came on the back of Trump's statement where he claimed that he personally asked PM Modi to stop the war. The US president also stated that he gave an ultimatum of 24 hours to both the countries, adding that he threatened to impose an "unbearable" tariff on both the countries.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that while the US president had given 24 hours for the ceasefire, PM Modi agreed to his terms within five hours. The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha also stated that the central government has not taken any solid stand against the added tariff from the United States.

Trump said today that when the war between India and Pakistan was going on, I picked up the phone and told Narendra Modi and told him to stop whatever he was doing within 24 hours. And Narendra Modi stopped everything in five hours, not 24 hours," Rahul Gandhi stated.

Donald Trump on Wednesday emphasised that he had asked the authorities of India and Pakistan to end the tensions, adding that they will be slapped with "unbearable" tariffs if they do not announce a ceasefire deal. He further stated that the ceasefire was announced within five hours, adding that he will again intervene if needed.

Donald Trump on Wednesday emphasised that he had asked the authorities of India and Pakistan to end the tensions, adding that they will be slapped with "unbearable" tariffs if they do not announce a ceasefire deal. He further stated that the ceasefire was announced within five hours, adding that he will again intervene if needed.

"That was very important to them. I said, 'call me back tomorrow, but we are not going to do any deals with you, or we are going to put tariffs on you that are so high. I don't give a damn. Your head's going to spin. You are not going to end up in a war'. Within about five hours, it was done. Now, maybe it starts again, I don't know. I don't think so. But I will stop it if it does. We can't let these things happen," the US president claimed.