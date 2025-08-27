Severe floods have wreaked havoc across Pakistan’s Punjab province, prompting authorities to impose Section 144 and order mass evacuations. More than 150,000 people have been forced to leave their homes after India issued a flood warning, raising alarm over dangerously rising water levels. The decision was taken after viral images showed large crowds, particularly youth, gathering at the Head Islam in Vehari to click selfies despite warnings of dangerous conditions.

Vehari Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imrana Tauqeer issued a notification banning swimming, tube swimming, bathing, and recreational activities at riverbanks and bridges, including Head Islam and Head Syphon. Officials said the measure was necessary to avoid accidents, as several rivers are in “exceptionally high flood” condition.

Thousands Evacuated As Floods Worsen The Punjab province is facing a severe flood emergency triggered by heavy rains and India’s release of excess water from its overflowing dams. Authorities have so far evacuated over 1.5 lakh people from villages along the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, which are swelling at alarming levels.

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirmed mass evacuations, adding that the army has been called in to assist civil authorities in eight districts. Relief camps have been set up to shelter displaced families as officials brace for worsening conditions over the next 48 hours.

Exceptionally High Flood Levels Reported According to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), the Chenab at Qadirabad and Khanki headworks, Ravi at Jassar, and Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala were experiencing “exceptionally high flood” levels as of Wednesday noon. At Khanki, water outflows were steady at more than 1 million cubic feet per second (cusecs), while at Qadirabad, they had already crossed 900,000 cusecs and were rising. Jassar Headworks had also been declared under exceptionally high flood conditions since early morning.

Pakistan has accused India of worsening the flood crisis by releasing water from at least two dams without adequate warning. Satellite imagery shows Thein Dam nearly full at 97 per cent, while Madhopur Dam may also discharge additional water, adding to downstream pressure.