Pakistan floods news: India has issued fresh alerts to Pakistan about the "high probability" of flooding in the Tawi river, with incessant rainfall in the northern states forcing the release of excess water from major dams, PTI sources said on Wednesday. The alerts, routed to Islamabad through the Ministry of External Affairs, were issued on "humanitarian grounds", the sources said. The first alert was issued on Monday.

"We issued another alert yesterday (Tuesday) and one today (Wednesday) of high probability of flooding in the Tawi river. The gates of some dams had to be opened due to excessive rains being witnessed in Indian regions," a source said. The Tawi river originates in the Himalayas and passes through the Jammu division before joining the Chenab in Pakistan.

Some 200,000 cusecs of water is likely to be released An Indian source told news agency Reuters that some 200,000 cusecs of water is likely to be released. A cusec is a volume equivalent to one cubic foot, or 28 cubic litres, per second. It was unclear whether the Indian water release would be a one-off event or would be carried out in stages. A Pakistani disaster management official had warned on Tuesday that India would be releasing controlled volumes of water in coming days. Pakistan says New Delhi had passed on two earlier flood warnings since Sunday.

India suspends Indus Water Treaty India suspended the routine exchange of hydrological data with Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam by Pakistan terrorists on April 22. Despite the suspension, the fresh flood warnings were communicated to avoid the loss of life and property across the border, PTI sources said.

In Punjab, the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets are in spate because of heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. Jammu has also been pummelled by incessant rain, causing rivers to overflow. With water levels rising dangerously, authorities were left with no choice but to open the sluice gates of key reservoirs, according to the sources.