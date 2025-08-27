Pakistan flood news: Amid massive rainfall in Pakistan, Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib, a popular pilgrimage site for Sikhs, was submerged in floodwaters. Visuals surfaced on social media platforms show Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara almost completely submerged in floodwater. The abrupt rise in water levels has flooded nearby areas, raising concerns about damage to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib corridor infrastructure and adjacent heritage sites.

Besides, local media reported that the nearby regions, where hundreds of pilgrims stays during their visit, were also inundated by floodwaters. Village Kartarpur is located at the west bank of river, Ravi, where Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent the last 18 years of his life. Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak is about 1 km from the Indo-Pakistan border and on the east bank of the River Ravi.

Floodwaters wreaked havoc at Sri Kartarpur Sahib Pakistan submerging the lower portion of the Gurdwara Sahib around 3 AM. Angitha Sahib, Mazar Sahib & Khooh Sahib have gone underwater, contact with sevadars has been lost, and rescue operations are currently underway.



To the west side of the river is located the town of Kartarpur, Pakistan. Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib falls in the district Narowal of Pakistan, about 4.5 km from the international border near the historic town of Dera Baba Nanak, District Gurdaspur, Punjab. Every year, hundreds of Sikhs visit the shrine. Incessant rains for the past two days have worsened the flood situation in Kapurthala district, while people have started evacuating in Ferozepur especially from villages along the river areas, Indian officials said on Tuesday. These two regions are very near to Lahore international borders.

Pakistan floods: 802 dead injured amid torrential rains Relentless monsoon rains and flash floods have claimed at least 802 lives and left 1,088 others injured across Pakistan since June 26, according to the latest figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The extreme weather has triggered widespread devastation, inundating homes, displacing thousands, and straining emergency response efforts throughout the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the worst-hit region, recording the highest casualties with 479 deaths and 347 injuries. Additionally, in Punjab, 165 people died and 584 were injured, followed by Sindh with 57 casualties and 75 injuries, while Balochistan recorded 24 deaths and 5 injuries, local media reported.

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, 45 people were killed or injured, while in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, 24 people died and 29 sustained injuries. Additionally, 8 people died and 3 were injured in rain-related incidents in Islamabad. Meanwhile, due to relentless monsoon rains, water levels in the rivers are rising, endangering communities in Punjab province and surrounding regions, the Pakistani leading daily The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan weather department issues advisory for floods The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday alerted that the Ravi River at Jassar reached a high flood level. Earlier on Monday, the PMD warned of a rise in water levels in both the Ravi and Chenab rivers. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) separately warned of urban flooding in low-lying areas across Punjab, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, and other districts over the next 24 hours.

Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers and streams, and monitor official alerts through media, mobile networks, and the NDMA disaster alert application. Officials also cautioned that heavy downpours accompanied by windstorms and lightning could damage vulnerable structures, including mud houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.