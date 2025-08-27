In a major reshuffle at the government level, over a dozen doctors have been transferred, with two senior physicians posted to the district. District MMG Hospital has received an additional physician, expected to ease patient load and reduce long waiting hours.

According to CMS, Dr Rakesh Kumar Singh, Dr Ramesh Chand Gupta, earlier serving as ACMO in Saharanpur, has been transferred to MMG Hospital as a senior consultant. He will assume charge on September 1 and begin OPD duties thereafter.

Dr Gupta, who had a long stint at Sanjaynagar Combined Hospital before being shifted to Saharanpur two years ago, has crossed the age of 62 and is no longer eligible for administrative posts.

With Dr Gupta’s transfer, MMG will now have three physicians, including Dr Alok Ranjan and Dr Santram Verma. However, the hospital is facing a shortage of OPD rooms, with authorities currently searching for suitable space.

In another transfer, Dr Satyapal Singh, who was serving as CMO in Rampur, has been posted to Sanjaynagar Combined Hospital as a senior consultant.