Lucknow’s Rojgar Mahakumbh (Mega Job Fair) witnessed an overwhelming response on its opening day, with more than 20,000 job seekers turning up, double the expected turnout of 10,000. The sudden influx created challenges for the organisers, but timely intervention by the Police Commissioner and District Magistrate brought the situation under control by afternoon.

To ease the crowding, authorities opened Mercury Hall, accommodating 2,000 candidates, where interviews for aspirants seeking employment in the UAE were conducted. Starting Wednesday, a token system will be introduced, allowing each candidate to interview with a maximum of three companies.

- Over 150 companies participating, including foreign firms from sectors such as IT, FMCG, education, security, packaging, transport, and construction.

Separate zones have also been designated:

ALSO READ: No Entry 2: Anees Bazmee Reveals 'Pain' Of Making Sequel Without Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor And Fardeen Khan

Recruitment is being conducted for around 100 different roles, including Project Manager, Site Engineer, Customer Care Executive, Banking & Finance roles, Research positions, Machine Operators, Labourers, and Supervisors.

Officials from the Labour and Employment Planning Department clarified that currently, no openings are available for Israel, Japan, and Germany.