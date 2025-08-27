- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 04:35 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
- Jobs paying up to 45,000 at Mega Job Fair.
- Over 20,000 young people participated.
- Special interview for a job in the UAE.
Lucknow’s Rojgar Mahakumbh (Mega Job Fair) witnessed an overwhelming response on its opening day, with more than 20,000 job seekers turning up, double the expected turnout of 10,000. The sudden influx created challenges for the organisers, but timely intervention by the Police Commissioner and District Magistrate brought the situation under control by afternoon.
To ease the crowding, authorities opened Mercury Hall, accommodating 2,000 candidates, where interviews for aspirants seeking employment in the UAE were conducted. Starting Wednesday, a token system will be introduced, allowing each candidate to interview with a maximum of three companies.
ALSO READ: Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail: First Glimpse Of Bullet Train Stations | See Pictures
Separate zones have also been designated:
- Mercury Hall: UAE jobs
- Earth Tower: Waiting area
- Saturn Tower: Automobile industry (domestic jobs)
- Neptune Tower: Other domestic jobs
- Library Area: White-collar opportunities
Key Highlights
-5,200 candidates interviewed, 1,818 selected on Day One
- White-collar jobs: 468 candidates selected (Rs 30,000–Rs 35,000/month)
- Blue-collar jobs: 900 candidates selected (Rs 12,000–Rs 17,000/month)
- International jobs (UAE): 450 candidates selected (Rs 30,000–Rs 45,000/month)
- Over 150 companies participating, including foreign firms from sectors such as IT, FMCG, education, security, packaging, transport, and construction.
ALSO READ: No Entry 2: Anees Bazmee Reveals 'Pain' Of Making Sequel Without Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor And Fardeen Khan
Recruitment is being conducted for around 100 different roles, including Project Manager, Site Engineer, Customer Care Executive, Banking & Finance roles, Research positions, Machine Operators, Labourers, and Supervisors.
Officials from the Labour and Employment Planning Department clarified that currently, no openings are available for Israel, Japan, and Germany.