In the sensational case of the murder of 26-year-old Rubi Kumari in Nepal, whose body was disposed of in a suitcase, the police have arrested an e-rickshaw driver. The deceased was the wife of Shivsagar Sah, a resident of Raksa village in the PanapurKariyat police station area. Besides the arrested driver, about half a dozen other suspects have also been detained for questioning. Police have claimed that the real murderers will be arrested soon. Rubi's mother has filed a First Information Report (FIR) for murder against unknown persons.

Rubi had gone to her maternal home in Gaur Bazaar, Nepal, with her husband to tie a Rakhi for her brothers who had come from Turkey for Raksha Bandhan. On Saturday evening around at 6 pm, she left beauty parlor and went missing. At 9 pm the same night, her body was found under suspicious circumstances in a suitcase on a road near Gaur Mudwalwa Gate. It is suspected that she was murdered after being kidnapped and may have been sexually assaulted before her death. On Sunday night, Rubi's body was brought to her village, Raksa and her last rites were performed on Monday.

This news has caused an uproar at her in-laws' home, and the entire area is grief-stricken by the family's mourning. Her husband, Shivsagar, who runs a snack shop at Marwan Chowk, had left her in Nepal and returned earlier. Rubi was scheduled to return for the Teej festival, but instead, the news of her death arrived.

According to the Rautahat District Police Office, the arrested e-rickshaw driver has been identified as Lakshman Mahara, a resident of Gaur Bazaar. The murderer had paid Lakshman Mahara a fare of Rs 500 to transport the heavy suitcase containing the body. When the e-rickshaw broke down near Mudwalwa Gate, the perpetrator sent the driver back and fled after abandoning the suitcase on the road.

District Police DSP Raju Karki stated that Rubi had left her rented house for a beauty parlor in Gaur on Saturday evening, after which she went missing. Police found the suitcase under suspicious circumstances. When they opened it, they found Rubi's body. Rubi's six-year-old son was also with her in Nepal. The police are also investigating a "love affair" angle in this murder, although her father-in-law, Indal Sah, has denied this.