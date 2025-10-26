Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Opposition-led India bloc's Chief Minister face in Bihar, and Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Sunday, said that he would throw the Waqf Amendment Act into the dustbin if people of Bihar vote him to power.

Tajashwi's remark on the Waqf Amendment Act, which saw opposition from the Muslim population across the country, has ignited a political slugfest with the BJP spokesperson, Shahnawaz Hussain, calling the stance a mere political statement. Yadav was addressing a public rally in Kathiyar, where he said, "When we were in power under Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) did not dare to come to Bihar and create chaos between brothers. We never kneeled. Lalu Yadav always fought the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and we are doing so as well. If the BJP is scared of anyone, it is Lalu Yadav."

"I promise the Waqf Act that they have brought, I will throw it in the dustbin once we come to power," he said. Yadav assured the people at the rally that he will end the era of corruption, as he promised the youth development and jobs in Bihar.

Responding to Yadav's statement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shanawaz Hussain said that the Waqf Act is clear from Parliament and approved by the Supreme Court of India. He said that not implementing the act does not come under the jurisdiction of the state and affirmed that Yadav is merely making a fool out of people for political benefits.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari called Tejashwi an enemy of Bihar and said, "These people are already misleading the public. The Waqf Board Bill was passed in Parliament, not in the state assembly. They should speak within their limits. When you (RJD) were in power, criminals ruled. These people (RJD) chant praises for Shahabuddin. Anyone who praises Shahabuddin is an enemy of Bihar, known for looting the state. Now, the NDA will work to provide Bihar with big bridges, jobs, AIIMS, and more support."

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Schedule The Indian state of Bihar, with 243 assembly seats, will go for state polls in two phases, with the first phase on November 6 and the second on November 11. The counting will take place on November 14, and the results will be announced after the counting concludes.