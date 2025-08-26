Indian professionals AI adoption: Nearly 83 per cent of Indian professionals surveyed believe intuition and trusted peers still outweigh AI while making decisions, according to new research from professional network LinkedIn. Three out of four Indians polled admitted that mastering AI feels like a second job, but they are hopeful, it said. "83 per cent of Indian professionals believe intuition and trusted peers still outweigh AI when making decisions. This comes at a time when 76 per cent say the pace of decision-making at work has accelerated, and 72 per cent feel mastering AI is essential for their next career move," LinkedIn said in a release outlining the findings from its recent report.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE Closed For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 On August 27; Check Trading Schedule, Upcoming Holidays About 67 per cent admitted they are overwhelmed by how quickly they're expected to "get" AI, and 61 per cent admit they aren't using it to its full potential. The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 19,268 professionals across the UK, Australia, France, Germany, India, the USA, Italy, Spain, Singapore, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Brazil. The data was collected between July 4 and July 29, 2025.