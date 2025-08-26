Stock market Holiday in August 2025: The Indian stock market will be closed on Wednesday, August 27, for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, as stated in the holiday calendar published on the official websites of both the BSE and NSE. This will be the second time the stock market will remain closed this month, having also been closed for Independence Day on August 15.

The notification states that trading on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will be suspended across various segments, including, equity segment, equity derivative segment, SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing), segment, currency derivatives segments, NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments.

Stock Market Holiday: Exceptions and Modified Schedule

While the main stock market will remain closed, there are exceptions. Not all market segments will be closed, such as gold and other commodity markets which will operate on a modified schedule.

Trading Schedule: Trading is scheduled to be closed during the morning session (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM), but will resume for the evening session at 5:00 PM.

The market will resume on August 28. To view the full list of holidays, you can visit bseindia.com.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays 2025

This year, there are five major stock market holidays one must plan and strategise for in advance to manage future trading activities:

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21: Diwali Laxmi Pujan (with a special Muhurat Trading session)

October 22: Diwali Balipratipada

November 5: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25: Christmas

Specific Closures for the Week

The continuous holidays have shortened many trading weeks this year.

Here is the specific, detailed schedule of closures for the week, confirming which exchanges are affected and when: Both the NSE and BSE will remain closed on Wednesday, August 27, for Ganesh Chaturthi, as well as on the weekends of August 30 and August 31.