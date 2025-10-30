8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor: Central government employees can soon expect an increase in their salaries as the 8th Pay Commission gears up to recommend revised pay scales. At the heart of these revisions is the “fitment factor,” a multiplier that determines how an employee’s current basic pay will be adjusted under the new pay structure.

Essentially, the new basic salary is calculated by multiplying the existing basic pay with the fitment factor recommended by the commission and approved by the government. What is the Fitment Factor? The key to understanding salary revisions is the fitment factor. Think of it as a multiplier that helps calculate your new basic pay. To find your revised salary, the government multiplies your current basic pay by this factor.

For example, if an employee’s current basic pay is Rs 50,000 and the fitment factor is set at 2, the new basic pay would rise to Rs 1,00,000. This amount would then form the basis for other allowances, including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and transport allowances.

- Current basic pay: Rs 50,000

- Fitment factor: 2.0

- New basic pay: Rs 50,000 × 2 = Rs 1,00,000

When Will the 8th Pay Commission Take Effect? The Cabinet recently approved the Terms of Reference for the 8th Central Pay Commission. The commission has been asked to submit its report within 18 months. If approved, the new salaries and pensions are expected to be applied retrospectively from January 1, 2026.

How Were Fitment Factors Used Before? In the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 was applied. For the 8th Pay Commission, the exact factor will be announced after the commission submits its report and the government approves it. For Example, If someone earns Rs 35,000 now, and a fitment factor of 2.11 is applied, the new basic salary would be Rs 35,000 × 2.11 = Rs 73,850.

Currently, central government employees are categorized into 18 pay levels. When the fitment factor is applied, the revised basic pay is adjusted to the nearest higher cell in the new pay matrix, and all other allowances are recalculated based on this updated figure.

Currently, central government employees are categorized into 18 pay levels. When the fitment factor is applied, the revised basic pay is adjusted to the nearest higher cell in the new pay matrix, and all other allowances are recalculated based on this updated figure.

What About Pensioners? Pensioners are also expected to benefit similarly. Pension revisions usually follow the same fitment factor. So, a pensioner receiving Rs 30,000 could see it rise to around Rs 60,000 if a factor of 2 is applied, after government approval.