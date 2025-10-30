Bengaluru News: Bannerghatta Road’s main stretch, from Dairy Circle Junction to the Indian Christian Cemetery near Hosur Road will be opened to commuters soon. The section had been partially shut for almost 4 years for underground construction of two metro stations under the Pink Line. The partial closure had led to traffic chaos with commuters opting for alternative routes.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has started restoring the road to full use, said a report by The Times of India.

Traffic above the completed Lakkasandra Metro station has been fully resumed. One-way movement towards Lakkasandra began on Wednesday. This section lies over the Dairy Circle station. As per officials, two-way traffic will be allowed soon.

ALSO READ: Bengal Weather: Light Rain Likely In Kolkata As Cyclone Montha Weakens; Showers To Continue In Northern Districts

For commuters, the reopening has brought much-needed relief. Yet, many motorists complain that the freshly opened stretch remains far from ideal.

As civil works near completion, the full reopening of Bannerghatta Road is expected to greatly improve traffic flow for thousands who use the route every day.

ALSO READ: Karnataka: RSS Gets Nod For Route March In Mallikarjun Kharge’s Constituency Under Set Conditions

In another news, a Kalaripayattu trainer and his wife were arrested in Bengaluru after they chased down and killed a delivery agent, ramming their car into his scooter following a minor brush on the road. The entire incident was caught on CCTV, police said.