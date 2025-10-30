RSS Route March: The Yadgir district administration granted permission for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route march in Karnataka's Gurumitkal town on Friday, but with certain conditions. Gurumitkal, the home constituency of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, has elected him as its MLA eight times.

The RSS is celebrating its centenary and has organised this march to mark the occasion. Permission for this march was granted through a government order on Wednesday, following a thorough review of the route and security arrangements. The order came after RSS District Pracharak Chief Basappa Sanjanol submitted an application for the march route.

Police have granted permission for the procession to pass through Samrat Circle, APMC Circle, Hanuman Temple, Marathwadi, Police Station Road, Milan Chowk, and Sihiniru Bavi Market Main Road, after which it will end in Ram Nagar. The district administration has attached 10 conditions to the permission.

RSS Route March To Follow THESE Conditions

-The organisers have been directed to ensure that there is no damage to public or private property and they will have to bear the entire cost if there is any damage.

-RSS volunteers will have to strictly follow the designated route and ensure that slogans hurting the sentiments of any caste or religion are not raised.

-Any activity that disturbs peace and communal harmony has been completely banned.

-No road will be blocked, no shop will be forcibly closed and no lethal weapon or gun will be carried during the procession.

-To maintain peace and order, there will be complete police security arrangements on the route.

The administration has made it clear that if any of these conditions are violated, legal action will be taken against the organisers.

Recently, Karnataka minister and Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge had written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asking him to ban RSS activities in government and government-aided schools and public places.