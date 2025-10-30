Bengal Weather: West Bengal has been spared from the direct impact of cyclone Montha as it has now weakened into a deep depression. As per Alipore Meteorological Department, rain activity will be witnessed in various Bengal districts as an indirect impact. Kolkata will witness cloudy conditions over the next few days. Light to moderate rain is also expected during this time.

October 30: Heavy rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over Birbhum, Murshidabad, West Burdwan and Purulia districts. Thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over all the districts of South Bengal.

October 31: Heavy rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over Birbhum and Murshidabad districts. Thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over Birbhum, Murshidabad, East & West Burdwan and Nadia districts of South Bengal.

November 1: Light to moderate rain or thundershower likely to occur at a few places over all the districts of South Bengal with thunderstorm, gusty winds and lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and Nadia districts of South Bengal.

North Bengal Weather

October 30: Heavy rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts.

October 31: Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Alipurduar districts.

November 1: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over all the districts of North Bengal with heavy rain very likely to occur at one or two places over Alipurduar and Coochbehar districts of North Bengal.