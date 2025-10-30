Cyclone Montha Impact: The impact of Cyclone Montha, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, is now being felt across Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh. As a result, the national capital has witnessed a noticeable drop in temperatures, leading to a cold spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an advisory forecasting light drizzle in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including the Delhi-NCR region, today.

Heavy Rain Warning In Many Parts Of UP And Rajasthan Along with the southern part of the country, heavy rain warnings have now been issued for many parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. According to IMD, heavy rain is expected on October 30, with isolated very heavy rain in eastern Rajasthan. Light to moderate rain is expected in Kerala, Karnataka, and coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana.

Heavy Damage To Crops Despite the weakening of severe cyclone Montha, several states including Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are still witnessing the effects. 61 trains running between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, Bengal, and Jharkhand have been cancelled. The rains have damaged crops in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Rain activity in Rajasthan for the past two days has damaged crops. Potato sowing in Uttar Pradesh is expected to be delayed. Rainfall in the past two days has partially damaged standing paddy crops in eastern Uttar Pradesh, both in the fields and in the barns after harvesting.

Bihar Weather Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Siwan, Aurangabad, Bhabua, Buxar, Sitamarhi, and East Champaran in Bihar experienced rainfall. Dobhi in Gaya recorded the state's highest rainfall of 72 mm. Drizzle also occurred at several locations in East Bihar, Kosi, and Seemanchal districts. In Jharkhand, rainfall continued in Ranchi, Gumla, Lohardaga, and Hazaribagh districts.

Odisha Weather In Odisha, winds are blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour in Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts including Bhubaneswar, along with light to moderate rain. Dr Manorama Mohanty, Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Center, said that heavy rain is likely in Ganjam, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Koraput, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Balasore districts in the next 24 hours.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the cyclone hasn't had a major impact on the state, but relief teams will remain vigilant. According to the IMD, Montha is currently centered about 100 kilometres west of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and will intensify into a deep depression in the coming hours.

Relief, Rescue Teams Deployed Winds of up to 70 kilometres per hour lashed the coastal districts of West Godavari, Konaseema, and Kakinada after making landfall on Tuesday evening, damaging many homes and huts. Authorities have prohibited fishermen from venturing into the sea and rescue teams have been deployed.