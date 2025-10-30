Bengaluru News: A Kalaripayattu trainer and his wife were arrested in Bengaluru after they chased down and killed a delivery agent, ramming their car into his scooter following a minor brush on the road. The entire incident was caught on CCTV, police said.

The road rage incident which took place on October 25 at Nataraja Layout was clearly deliberate as per the footage, as per news agency PTI.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar (32), a native of Kerala, and his wife Aarati Sharma (30), from Jammu and Kashmir.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Darshan from Kembattalli. Darshan’s friend Varun, who was riding pillion, was injured in the incident.

Sequence Of Events

The incident reportedly occurred around 9 pm when Darshan’s scooter accidentally grazed the right-side rear-view mirror of Kumar’s car, according to police. Despite the minor collision, Darshan apologised and continued on his delivery route.

However, Kumar made a U-turn, chased Darshan, and rammed into his scooter from behind before fleeing the scene. Darshan was taken to a nearby hospital by the locals, however he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The couple was once again captured on CCTV when they returned to the scene around 9:40 pm, wearing masks, to retrieve broken parts of their car.

The Puttenahalli police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and destruction of evidence.