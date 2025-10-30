Vaishno Devi Train News: The Railways will resume train services on several key routes from November 1, following their suspension earlier. These include major express trains connecting Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jammu Tawi, Bandra Terminus, Kota, and Rishikesh.

According to railway officials, all these trains have been permitted to operate only after a technical inspection of the tracks and a safety report. These trains will begin operating in a phased manner between November 1 and 5.

The Railways has announced the resumption of train services for the convenience of passengers, which will restore rail connectivity between pilgrimage sites and major cities in North India.

The decision will make travel convenient and affordable, especially for pilgrims traveling to Vaishno Devi, Rishikesh, and Kamakhya. It should be noted that about two months ago, rain and waterlogging severely affected rail services. Following this, trains to and from Jammu were suspended.