- By Nidhi Giri
- Thu, 30 Oct 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Vaishno Devi Train News: The Railways will resume train services on several key routes from November 1, following their suspension earlier. These include major express trains connecting Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jammu Tawi, Bandra Terminus, Kota, and Rishikesh.
According to railway officials, all these trains have been permitted to operate only after a technical inspection of the tracks and a safety report. These trains will begin operating in a phased manner between November 1 and 5.
The Railways has announced the resumption of train services for the convenience of passengers, which will restore rail connectivity between pilgrimage sites and major cities in North India.
ALSO READ: Bihar Election 2025: BJP vs Congress In Gaya Town; Can Jan Suraaj Change Dynamics Of Contest?
The decision will make travel convenient and affordable, especially for pilgrims traveling to Vaishno Devi, Rishikesh, and Kamakhya. It should be noted that about two months ago, rain and waterlogging severely affected rail services. Following this, trains to and from Jammu were suspended.
Senior Commercial Railway Manager of the Jammu Railway Division, Uchit Singhal, stated that trains are being resumed only after ensuring the safety and continuity of the railway tracks in the division. These trains are being operated in the sixth phase. Previously, several trains have been successfully resumed in five phases.
Other train operations will gradually return to normal in the coming days. Singhal urged passengers to check their train schedules on the Northern Railway's official website or relevant helpline numbers. Doing so will avoid any inconvenience or disruption to their travels. Trains in the Jammu division are gradually returning to normal, which is expected to bring significant relief to travelers and pilgrims.
ALSO READ: Bengal Weather: Light Rain Likely In Kolkata As Cyclone Montha Weakens; Showers To Continue In Northern Districts
Trains Operational From November
Train No. 19027-28 (Jammu Tawi – Bandra Terminus) – Operation from November 3.
Train No. 15655-56 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Kamakhya) – Operation from November 5.
Train No. 14609-10 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Yoganagari Rishikesh) – Operation from 1 November.
Train No. 19803-34 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Kota) – Operation from November 2.