Bihar Election 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has held sway over the Gaya Town Assembly, the heart of Magadha, for 35 years. The upcoming November 11 election is shaping up as a direct battle between the BJP and the Congress. However, the entry of the newly formed Jan Suraaj Party has added a new dimension to the contest.

The Bihar Assembly Election will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. Bihar elections will see the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

Contest In Gaya Town Assembly In Bihar Election 2025, the candidates for Gaya Town Assembly seat include BJP's Prem Kumar, Congress' Akhauri Onkar Nath, and Jan Suraaj Party's Dhirendra Agarwal. BJP MLAs have represented the Gaya Town Assembly constituency for 35 years, defeating various parties. The BJP's winning streak in the Gaya Town Assembly constituency began in 1990. From 1990 to 2020, it defeated the Congress, the CPI, and the RJD.

The key to their victory march is the NDA alliance, as well as the BJP's own cadre vote. In the current assembly elections, the BJP is facing direct competition from the Congress candidate. The Congress party has been defeated by the BJP several times in urban areas in the past. However, this time, the party appears poised for a direct contest with full force. To achieve this, the party is focusing on its agenda, Rahul Gandhi's message, and the promise of Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister. Local issues often surface during election campaigns, occasionally sparking accusations and counter-accusations among voters.

Jan Suraaj Expected To Make The Contest Interesting BJP and Congress are keenly focused on winning over the electorate and safeguarding their vote banks. However, the more votes Jan Suraaj secures, the greater will v its impact in determining whether the BJP or Congress emerges victorious.

The Jan Suraaj candidate is well-known in Gaya city, having launched his political career within the BJP's framework and previously served as a Member of Parliament from the neighbouring Chatra constituency. He first contested elections as an independent candidate from the Gaya Town Assembly constituency in 1985. As such, he clearly has influence on the Gaya voters. The total number of voters in the Gaya Town Assembly is 2,79,287, including 1,45,270 men, 1,34,014 women, and three third gender voters.