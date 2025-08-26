BLS International Services on Tuesday said it has been awarded a work order amounting to Rs 2,055.35 crore from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for being the service provider for establishing and running district-level Aadhar Seva Kendra.

BLS International Services works in the domain of visa, passports, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005.

ALSO READ: 83% Of Indian Professionals Trust Intuition And Peers Over AI For Critical Decision-Making: Report

These Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) will function as core facilities for appointment and walk-in-based Aadhaar enrolment, updates, and other citizen-centric Aadhaar services, the company said in a release.

"The scope of the project includes setting up and managing Aadhaar Seva Kendras at the district level, with complete end-to-end responsibility under UIDAI's supervision," it said.

BLS International Services works with over 46 client governments, including diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates, and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security.

ALSO READ: Noida Dowry Death Case: Inflammable Item Recovered From Nikki’s Room Adds New Dimension To Probe; Police To Revisit Timeline

The company has a network of more than 50,000 centres globally, with a strength of over 60,000 employees and associates.

(Note: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by The Daily Jagran and has been published through a syndicated feed. Source - PTI)