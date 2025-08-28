Anlon Healthcare IPO Day 2: The Anlon Healthcare IPO, which opened on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, saw a subscription of 2.74 times by 1.44 PM on second day. The issue is entirely a fresh issuance of shares. Priced at Rs 86 to Rs 91 per share, the IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 121.03 crores. The IPO appears aggressively priced, and only well-informed/cash surplus investors should consider it for the long term. The dramatic oversubscription by retail investors despite low interest from institutional buyers and a questionable track record of the lead manager puts Analon Healthcare IPO in questionable investment category.

Anlon Healthcare IPO Day 2 Details

The Anlon Healthcare IPO subscription opened on August 26, 2025, and will close on August 29, 2025. The issue is a fresh issue of 1.33 crore shares.

Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP: The grey market premium of Anlon Healthcare IPO stood at Rs 5 around 1:32 PM, indicating a listing price of Rs 96 and 5.49 per cent gain per share.

Anlon Healthcare IPO Day 2 Subscription: As of 1.44 PM on Day 2 (August 28, 2025), the public issue was subscribed 2.74 times. The different categories were booked as follows:

QIB: 0.92 times, pointing a cautious approach on Day 2, but final day's activity will be watched closely.

NII: 1.54 times, a strong subscription figure points to a solid demand among NIIs

Retail: 18.29 times, a strong interest can be assumed from this figure.

Anlon Healthcare IPO Allotment Date (tentative): September 1, 2025

Anlon Healthcare IPO Listing Date (tentative): September 3, 2025

Exchanges to be Listed on: BSE, NSE

The minimum investment required for a retail application is Rs 14,924 (164 shares).

Anlon Healthcare: Key Financials

Revenue: Increased by 81 per cent between FY24 and FY25.

Profit After Tax (PAT): Rose by 112 per cent between FY24 and FY25.

Promoter Holding: Pre-issue holding is 70.26 per cent, and post-issue holding will be 52.68 per cent.

Anlon Healthcare Issue Objectives

The company aims to use the net proceeds from the IPO for Funding capital expenditure for proposed expansion and repayment of debts and outstanding borrowings. Moreover, the funds will flow towards working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

About Anlon Healthcare Ltd

Anlon Healthcare Limited is a chemical manufacturing company established in 2013. It produces Pharma Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The company's products are used in production of medicines, nutraceuticals, personal care, and animal health products. The company has a product portfolio of 65 commercialised products and an in-house testing and quality control facility.