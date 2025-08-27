PM-Kisan 21st Installment: As the farmers await the 21st installment of the PM Kisan, the government has issued strict instructions to ensure timely fund transfers to farmers under the scheme. This action was taken because previous payments were often delayed due to issues like unlinked Aadhaar cards, incomplete KYC, or incorrect information in farmers' accounts.

Following a government directive, banks have begun proactively contacting farmers to resolve these problems. A budget of Rs 63,500 crore has been allocated for the 2025-26 fiscal year specifically to support this scheme. The government launched the PM-Kisan scheme on February 24, 2019, as the first direct income benefit program for farmers. It was made possible by a robust digital infrastructure for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). ALSO READ: New Tax Regime: Can You Claim LTA, Professional Tax? Check Deductions And Exemptions Available Corrective Measures Implemented at the State Level To address this issue at the grassroots level, the government has implemented corrective measures at the state level. A ground-level study found that the most common problem was the improper linking of Aadhaar numbers to the respective farmer's bank accounts.

Additionally, farmers sometimes mistakenly provide incorrect account details, such as those for loans or fixed deposits, which prevents their fund transfers. Banks to Contact Farmers Directly Bank officials are now responsible for directly contacting farmers to provide them with accurate information. Their goal is to guide farmers to complete their KYC and help them correct any frozen or closed accounts. Bank officials have stated that the entire process is being regularly reviewed and corrective actions are being taken as needed. ALSO READ: Dream Sports Faces 95% Loss In Revenue Due To Online Gaming Law; Company To Avoid Layoffs, Focus On Scaling Annual Installments to Farmers Launched in 2019, the PM-Kisan scheme provides farmers with Rs 6,000 annually, disbursed in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. Every installment is directly transferred to the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of farmers. To date, the government has deposited an average of Rs 3.90 lakh crore into farmers' accounts across 20 installments.

To be eligible for this scheme, farmers must link their land records, Aadhaar, and bank accounts. Completing their e-KYC is also mandatory. ALSO READ: GST Officials Uncover Rs 104 Cr Tax Evasion From Illicit Tobacco Trade; 61 Cases Detected In Q1 Over 1 Lakh Camps Organised A three-month financial inclusion campaign, which began on July 1, 2025, is currently underway. During its course, over 1 lakh camps have already been organized in Gram Panchayats nationwide. In these camps, farmers were assisted in opening Jan Dhan accounts and were enrolled in various insurance schemes.