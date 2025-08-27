GST authorities have detected 61 cases of illicit tobacco products, including cigarettes and pan masala, involving tax amounting to Rs 104.38 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, as per government data.

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) and other authorities have detected these cases during the April-June period, it said.

Besides, it said, customs field formations and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized around 3.93 crore sticks of cigarettes in the current financial year up to June 2025.

According to the DRI data, seizures of smuggled cigarettes have witnessed a sharp spike between 2019-20 and 2023-24, rising by over 107 per cent in volume and more than 110 per cent in value.

High-margin goods like gold, tobacco, and alcohol are heavily taxed, creating strong incentives for smuggling and tax evasion. Their high value and steady demand make them prime targets for illicit trade, often fuelled by arbitrage and money laundering.

According to available data, seizures of smuggled cigarettes by the DRI, Assam Rifles, CRPF and other enforcement agencies are estimated to have exceeded Rs 600 crore during FY25, former Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chairman and adviser, FICCI CASCADE PC Jha said.