The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Behari Lal Engineering and Shiprocket are drawing massive investors interest as the subscription period enter second day on Thursday. Meanwhile, their shares are performing well in the grey market as well, indicating a decent gain potential on listing day. The initial share sales opened for public subscription on August 12 and will conclude on August 14.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO Subscription Status : The IPO was subscribed 4.26 times or 426 per cent, receiving bids for 3,15,48,400 shares against 74,12,769 total offered shares till 12:03 PM on Thursday--the second day of subscription.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP: The grey market premium today for the IPO is Rs 74, which indicates a 25.96 per cent gain over the IPO price band.

Also Read: SIP Calculator Explained: How Rs 5,000 SIP Grows In 10, 20, And 30 Years Period

Shiprocket

Shiprocket IPO Subscription Status: The IPO was subscribed 1.76 times, or 176 per cent, receiving bids for 16,60,31,096 shares as compared to 9,44,36,030 issued shares.

Shiprocket IPO GMP: According to investorgain.com, the grey market premium of the IPO is Rs 34, up 35 per cent from the IPO Price.