- Rs 5,000 monthly SIP can grow substantially over decades.
- Compounding is key to exponential wealth creation in SIPs
- Long-term, disciplined investing maximises returns and financial growth.
Indian investors often wonder if their small, regular contribution can transform into a substantial corpus. While starting an investment journey through a systematic investment plan, many fear market volatility, while some have unrealistic expectations.
While market fluctuations are a reality of equity investments, historical trends suggest that disciplined investing through a SIP can lead to significant wealth creation over the long term. If you are at a stage where committing just Rs 5,000 every month could be a possibility, then you are putting your money to grow in a set-up of compounding.
The Power of Compounding
Market experts often describe the power of compounding as the "eighth wonder of the world." In a SIP, compounding works by generating earnings on your previous earnings in addition to your principal investment. While your initial contributions create a base amount in the early years, over time, the returns generated by your portfolio begin to outpace your out-of-pocket investments. The longer you stay invested, the more pronounced this effect becomes, as the growth starts to happen exponentially rather than linearly.
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Rs 5,000 SIP Calculation For 10, 20 and 30 Years
To understand the impact of time, let’s look at how a monthly SIP of Rs 5,000 grows at an expected annual return of 12 per cent. This rate is a standard benchmark often used for long-term equity-based mutual fund calculation.
|
Investment Tenure
|
Total Invested
|
Estimated Maturity Value
|
10 Years
|
Rs 6,00,000
|
Rs 11.62 Lakh
|
20 Years
|
Rs 12,00,000
|
Rs 49.96 Lakh
|
30 Years
|
Rs 18,00,000
|
Rs 1.76 Crore
Key Aspects For Your Wealth Creation Journey
Staying Long Is Essential: You might have noticed in the above calculation how the maturity value jumps from Rs 11.62 lakh at 10 years to over Rs 1.7 crore at 30 years. The investment amount only tripled; the final corpus increased by more than 14 times.
Discipline Builds Wealth: Consistency is key for wealth creation. By investing every month, a long corpus could be created.
Start Early, Start Small: You don’t need a fortune to build one. Starting with Rs 5,000, while in your early age is better than waiting to start with a larger amount later, as you give compounding more years to work its magic.