Indian investors often wonder if their small, regular contribution can transform into a substantial corpus. While starting an investment journey through a systematic investment plan, many fear market volatility, while some have unrealistic expectations.

While market fluctuations are a reality of equity investments, historical trends suggest that disciplined investing through a SIP can lead to significant wealth creation over the long term. If you are at a stage where committing just Rs 5,000 every month could be a possibility, then you are putting your money to grow in a set-up of compounding.