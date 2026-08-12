Gold and silver prices witnessed a significant surge in the futures market on Wednesday amid firm global trends. Gold prices rose by Rs 924 to reach Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams, while silver prices saw a 1.46 per cent increase, climbing to Rs 2.39 lakh per kg. This upward movement reflects strong spot demand and a bullish outlook in the international precious metals market.

Gold futures climbed by Rs 924 to Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams, driven by solid spot demand and new investor interest. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, October contracts rose 0.6 per cent to Rs 1,54,689, with 848 lots traded. Internationally, gold futures also saw a 0.74 per cent uptick, reaching USD 4,402.40 per ounce.

Silver prices also gained momentum, rising 1.46 per cent to Rs 2.39 lakh per kg in Wednesday's futures trading, supported by positive global trends. September delivery contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange increased by Rs 3,429 to Rs 2,39,088 across 1,091 lots. Overseas, silver futures moved up by 0.96 per cent to USD 65.30 per ounce.

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24k, 22k Gold Rates

In the domestic retail market, Gold Rates for different purity levels escalated as well. According to bullion.co.in, the 24 karat gold rate today in India is Rs 1,54,980 per 10 grams, while 22 karat gold rate today is Rs 1,42,065 per 10 grams.