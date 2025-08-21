Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India saw a notable increase on Thursday, August 21, 2025, with prices for all varieties of gold moving up. The national price of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs 10,075 per gram, marking an increase of Rs 60 from the previous day's price of Rs 10,015.

The price for 22-karat gold rose to Rs 9,230 per gram, up by Rs 50 from the previous day's rate of Rs 9,180. For 18-karat gold, the price was Rs 7,552 per gram, showing an increase of Rs 41 from yesterday's price of Rs 7,511.

The data further highlights the increase across different gram denominations for 24-karat gold. Eight grams of 24-karat gold were priced at Rs 80,600, showing a rise of Rs 480, while 10 grams were at Rs 1,00,750, up by Rs 600. A significant increase of Rs 6,000 was observed for 100 grams of 24-karat gold, with the price reaching Rs 10,07,500.

Similarly, 22-karat gold prices also saw a rise. Eight grams were priced at Rs 73,840, up by Rs 400; 10 grams were at Rs 92,300, up by Rs 500; and 100 grams were at Rs 9,23,000, which is an increase of Rs 5,000.

For 18-karat gold, 8 grams were priced at Rs 60,416, reflecting an increase of Rs 328. Ten grams were at Rs 75,520, up by Rs 410, and 100 grams were at Rs 7,55,200, which is a significant increase of Rs 4,100.

Here are the updated prices for 18k, 22k, and 24k gold per gram in major cities across India:

In Chennai, the price for 24-karat gold is Rs 10,075, for 22-karat gold it is Rs 9,230, and for 18-karat gold it is Rs 7,630.

In Mumbai, the price for 24-karat gold is Rs 10,075, for 22-karat gold it is Rs 9,230, and for 18-karat gold it is Rs 7,552.

In Delhi, the price for 24-karat gold is Rs 10,090, for 22-karat gold it is Rs 9,245, and for 18-karat gold it is Rs 7,565.

In Bangalore, the price for 24-karat gold is Rs 10,075, for 22-karat gold it is Rs 9,230, and for 18-karat gold it is Rs 7,552.

ALSO READ: Mutual Funds: THIS Fund Trippled Money In 3 Years; Check Key Details

In Hyderabad, the price for 24-karat gold is Rs 10,075, for 22-karat gold it is Rs 9,230, and for 18-karat gold it is Rs 7,552.

In Kerala, the price for 24-karat gold is Rs 10,075, for 22-karat gold it is Rs 9,230, and for 18-karat gold it is Rs 7,552.

In Pune, the price for 24-karat gold is Rs 10,075, for 22-karat gold it is Rs 9,230, and for 18-karat gold it is Rs 7,552.

In Vadodara, the price for 24-karat gold is Rs 10,080, for 22-karat gold it is Rs 9,235, and for 18-karat gold it is Rs 7,556.

In Ahmedabad, the price for 24-karat gold is Rs 10,080, for 22-karat gold it is Rs 9,235, and for 18-karat gold it is Rs 7,556.