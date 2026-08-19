- Gold futures fell to Rs 1,53,600 per 10 grams today.
- Silver prices declined by over Rs 4,000 per kilogram in futures.
- Weak spot demand cited as reason for bullion price drop.
Gold prices continued the losing momentum on Wednesday, falling to a level of 1,53,600 per 10 grams in futures markets amid a fall in spot demand. Similarly, Silver prices declined by over Rs 4,000 to a level of Rs 2,28,00 per kilogram in futures trade as participants reduced their bets.
Gold Rate Today MCX
On the MCX, the yellow metal contract for October delivery fell by Rs 636, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 1,53,626 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 837 lots.
Analysts attributed the fall in precious metal prices to weak spot demand. In the international market, gold futures rose 0.10 per cent to US$4,338.74 per ounce in New York.
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Silver Rate Today MCX
Silver fell by Rs 4,023 to Rs 2,28,396 per kg as participants reduced their positions in futures trade. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver contracts for September delivery fell by Rs 4,023 or 1.73 per cent to Rs 2,28,396 per kg, with a trading turnover of 2,577 lots.
According to analysts, the selling trend by participants was mainly the focus of silver prices. Globally, the white metal was up 0.99 per cent at US$62.74 per ounce in New York.
24k, 22k Gold Rates Today
Gold rates in the domestic retail market fell a bit as well. According to bullion.co.in, the 24 karat gold rate in India on August 19 is Rs 1,54,430 per 10 grams. The 22 karat gold rate today is Rs 1,41,561 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 20 karat gold rate today is Rs 1,28,692 per 10 grams
24 Karat Gold Rate On August 19, 2026 - Rs 1,54,430/ 10 grams
22 Karat Gold Rate On August 19, 2026 - Rs 1,41,561/ 10 Grams
20 Karat Gold Rate Today On August 19, 2026 - Rs 1,28,692/ 10 Grams
18 Karat Gold Rate Today On August 19, 2026 - Rs 1,15,823/ 10 Grams
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Earlier, the gold rate remained range-bound when the US-Iran war was at its peak in March-April due to a stronger dollar index and inflation concerns. Later, it dipped to a level of Rs 1.40 lakh per 10 grams in the futures market due to high inflation, low demand and import curbs. Meanwhile, for the past two-three weeks, the yellow metal prices have been volatile.