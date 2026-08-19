Gold prices continued the losing momentum on Wednesday, falling to a level of 1,53,600 per 10 grams in futures markets amid a fall in spot demand. Similarly, Silver prices declined by over Rs 4,000 to a level of Rs 2,28,00 per kilogram in futures trade as participants reduced their bets.

Gold Rate Today MCX

On the MCX, the yellow metal contract for October delivery fell by Rs 636, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 1,53,626 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 837 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in precious metal prices to weak spot demand. In the international market, gold futures rose 0.10 per cent to US$4,338.74 per ounce in New York.

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Silver Rate Today MCX

Silver fell by Rs 4,023 to Rs 2,28,396 per kg as participants reduced their positions in futures trade. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver contracts for September delivery fell by Rs 4,023 or 1.73 per cent to Rs 2,28,396 per kg, with a trading turnover of 2,577 lots.