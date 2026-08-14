Gold is not just a financial investment for us Indians. It brings a sense of prosperity, and we often celebrate purchasing even a little amount as milestones and a safeguard for the future. However, without having an understanding of purity level and hallmarking, the gold market can be confusing. Choosing between "hallmark gold" and "normal gold.’ and purity level is crucial to ensuring you get exactly what you pay for.

If you are not aware of how to differentiate between the two and verify the real purity of your gold. Hallmark Gold Vs Normal Gold What is Hallmark Gold? Hallmark gold does not look different; it does have a yellow colour and shine. However, hallmarking refers to gold jewellery or coins that have undergone rigorous testing for purity at an official, certified assaying centre.

Once verified, the jewellery or coin is laser-engraved with a hallmark, marking an official guarantee of the gold's purity, protecting consumers from fraud. Also Read: Gold Rate Today: Bullion Prices Decline On Inflation Concerns; 24k, 22k Gold Rates Today What is Normal Gold? "Normal" or KDM gold refers to gold sold without an official certification from a central regulatory body. In this case, the purity of gold is subjective as it relies solely on the word, reputation, or internal stamping of the jeweller.

Historically, jewellers used KDM (Cadmium) as a soldering material to craft jewellery. In this case, a jeweller might stamp "22K" on a normal gold ring. Key Differences: Hallmark Gold vs. Normal Gold Feature Hallmark Gold Normal Gold Certification Verified by an independent government-approved body. No independent verification; relies on the jeweller's word. Purity Guarantee 100% accurate as stated on the hallmark. Risk of under-caratage (e.g., sold as 22K but actually 18K). Resale Value Higher and easier to resell; universally accepted. Lower; jewellers may deduct value for testing or impurity risks. Pricing Transparency Clear pricing based on exact, verified gold weight and purity. Pricing can be ambiguous due to unverified purity levels. Purity Levels and Caratage Reference Table Fineness Number Purity Level Gold Content Percentage 958 23K 95.8% 916 22K 91.6% 750 18K 75.0% 585 14K 58.5% Unique Identification Number Is Key Hallmarked gold often includes a unique alphanumeric code, which is known as HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification). You can verify these codes on official government apps or websites to track the exact centre that certified your piece. Also Read: FTA Strategy Paying Off? Indian Exports See Double-Digit Growth Across Key Markets; Details

3 Simple Methods to Identify Gold Purity at Home The Magnet Test: Gold is not magnetic, meaning it does not stick to a magnet. If it attracts or sticks, your gold is mixed with heavy amounts of magnetic base metals like iron or nickel.

The Float Test: Drop your gold item into a jug of water. Real gold is incredibly dense; it will sink immediately straight to the bottom. Fake or heavily plated gold may float, hover, or sink slowly. The Skin Discolouration Test: Wear the gold jewellery for a day. Real gold does not react with sweat or skin oils. If your skin turns green or black where the metal touches it, there may be a high impurity in the gold.