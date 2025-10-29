ITR Audit Due Date Extension: In a major relief to the taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced an extension for filing income tax returns (ITRs) and audit reports for the assessment year (AY) 2025-26. Under the revised schedule, audit reports can now be submitted by November 10, 2025, while the deadline for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2024-25 has been extended to December 10, 2025. The extension provides an additional time for taxpayers and professionals to comply with the deadline.

In an official statement on Wednesday, October 29, the CBDT announced that the deadline for filing income tax returns under Section 139(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, originally October 31, 2025, has been extended to December 10, 2025. This extension applies to assessees whose accounts require audit, including companies, firms, and certain individuals, as specified under clause (a) of Explanation 2 to Section 139(1).

Additionally, the CBDT extended the deadline for submitting audit tax reports for the financial year 2024-25 to November 10, 2025. This extension follows recent orders from the Himachal Pradesh and Punjab and Haryana High Courts, which moved the deadline for filing tax audit returns from October 31, 2025, to November 30, 2025. These decisions came after the Gujarat High Court similarly extended the deadline for audit tax reports to November 30.

“The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-Section (1) of Section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2025-26, which is 31st October 2025 in the case of assessees referred in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-Section (1) of Section 139 of the Act, to 10th December 2025. The ‘specified date’ of furnishing of the report of audit under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, for the Previous Year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) is further extended to 10th November 2025,” the CBDT said in a post on X.