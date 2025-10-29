Bihar Polls: The election in Bihar is scheduled to be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results to be announced on November 14. One of the key issues ahead of the polls was the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters list, leading to criticism from the opposition parties, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress. The opposition parties claimed that the SIR was conducted to remove the marginalised voters from the list; however, the Election Commission asserted that the revision was constitutional. The poll body has also approved a list of 12 documents required for voting in absence of a voter identity card.

While providing details, the Election Commission stated that the voters have to produce their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or any one of the original photo identity documents at the polling station for identification. However, the presence of one's name on the electoral roll is also a prerequisite for being able to vote.

EC has approved THESE documents: -Aadhar card -MNREGA Job Card -Passbook with photo issued by bank or post office -Health Insurance Smart Card issued under Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme by Ministry of Labour -Driving License -PAN card -Smart card issued by the Registrar Census Commissioner (RGI) under the National Population Register (NPR) -Indian passport -Pension document with photo -Service Identity Cards having photos issued to employees of Central and State Government, Public Sector Undertakings, and Public Limited Companies -Official identity card issued to MPs, MLAs, and Legislative Council members -Unique Disability ID Card issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Earlier last week, the poll body stated that all the necessary arrangements have been made for the polls, further urging all the voters to participate in the electoral process.