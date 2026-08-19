Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will transfer Rs 2,148 crore to the bank accounts of 1.25 crore eligible women from an event in Maihar on Wednesday. The CM will transfer a Rakshabandhan bonus as well. Ladli Behna and Ladli Laxmi schemes will continue to receive government assistance as the state cabinet approved schemes for the next five years. The BJP government led by Yadav will spend Rs 1,14,365 crore on the Ladli Behna scheme and Rs 16,326 crore on the Ladli Laxmi scheme.

The 39th Installment of the Ladli Behna Yojana along with Rs 250 Rakshabandhan bonus will be credited to eligible women's accounts via direct benefit transfer (DBT). Women and Child Development Department official stated that Rs 1,835.46 crore will be transferred as the 39th installment of the Chief Minister's Ladli Behna Yojana–Rs 1,500 each. An additional Rs 312.83 crore will be transferred for the special occasion of Rakshabandhan–Rs 250 each.

The Rs 250 bonus amount will be added to the monthly Rs 1,500 installment, resulting in a total of Rs 1,750 reaching the Ladli Bahinas' accounts on August 19th. Additionally, Eligible women receiving benefits under the Ujjwala scheme will also receive an additional Rs 250.

More than Rs 63,000 Crore Released So Far

Under the scheme, assistance of Rs 63,248 crore has been transferred to the accounts of beneficiary women from June 2023 to August 2026.

Also Read: India’s New 'China Model': Inside Plan To Supercharge Manufacturing, Exports For 4 New Sectors

ASHA Workers’ Incentive To Continue

Disclosing the cabinet decisions, Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh said, "Existing schemes of the Public Health and Medical Education Department have also been approved for continuation for the next five years. These include plans to build new sub-health centres, hospitals, and dispensaries."