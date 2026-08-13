The share allotment of the two recently concluded Initial Public Offerings (IPOs)--LEAP India and Technocraft Ventures-- has been finalised as of the day ahead of listing--shares are scheduled to be listed at stock exchanges on August 14. Earlier, both the share sales concluded their subscription period on a high note on August 11. Rs 251.88 crore Technocraft Ventures IPO's was subscribed 38.69 times, while LEAP India's Rs 2,480 crore share sale was subscribed 8.38 times.

As the IPO allotments have been finalised, bidders can check the status of the share allotment for their respective IPOs.

LEAP India IPO Allotment Status: AUFG Intime India

You need to visit the MUFG Intime IPO Allotment Status Page--https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Select 'LEAP India Limited' from the IPOs dropdown menu.

Next, you need to enter either PAN, Application Number or DP/Client ID

Click on Submit, and you will have IPO allotment status on your screen.