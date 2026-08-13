The share allotment of the two recently concluded Initial Public Offerings (IPOs)--LEAP India and Technocraft Ventures-- has been finalised as of the day ahead of listing--shares are scheduled to be listed at stock exchanges on August 14. Earlier, both the share sales concluded their subscription period on a high note on August 11. Rs 251.88 crore Technocraft Ventures IPO's was subscribed 38.69 times, while LEAP India's Rs 2,480 crore share sale was subscribed 8.38 times.
As the IPO allotments have been finalised, bidders can check the status of the share allotment for their respective IPOs.
LEAP India IPO Allotment Status: AUFG Intime India
You need to visit the MUFG Intime IPO Allotment Status Page--https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
Select 'LEAP India Limited' from the IPOs dropdown menu.
Next, you need to enter either PAN, Application Number or DP/Client ID
Click on Submit, and you will have IPO allotment status on your screen.
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Technocraft Ventures IPO Allotment Status: Bigshare Services
You need to visit the IPO allotment status page of Bigshare Services- https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html
From the IPOs dropdown menu, select Technocraft Ventures.
Enter details of either PAN, CAF Number or Beneficiary ID
Click on Submit; you will have IPO allotment status on your screen.
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Latest GMP
According to Investorgain, as of 4:53 PM, the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the LEAP India IPO stood at Rs 14. Given the upper price band of Rs 159.00, the projected listing price is Rs 173, suggesting an expected return of approximately 8.81% per share.
Meanwhile, for the Technocraft Ventures IPO, the latest GMP is reported at Rs 40. Combining this with the upper price band of Rs 212.00 results in an estimated listing price of Rs 252, pointing to an expected gain of 18.87% per share.