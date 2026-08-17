Shiprocket IPO allotment is expected to be finalised by this evening, as the share allotment was scheduled for Monday, August 17, 2026. Meanwhile, Shiprocket's latest GMP showed potential for a robust gain on listing day. Earlier, the Rs 1,617.48 crore initial share sale attracted massive investor interest, receiving 99.38 times bids against total issue shares. Meanwhile, bidders awaiting shares allotment can track allotment status for bids on official websites of exchanges--NSE, BSE-- and at the portal of the IPO's registrar-- KFinTech.

Shiprocket IPO Allotment Status: KFinTech You need to visit the IPO allotment page of KFin Technologies at: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Next, select Shiprocket from the IPO's dropdown menu

You have to choose one from PAN, application number or demat account to proceed further.

Enter what you selected in previous steps.

In the last step, click on Submit, and you will have the share allotment status

The IPO allotment status can be checked via official websites of Exchanges as well. Shiprocket IPO Allotment Status Check On BSE You need to visit BSE's IPO allotment status page using the link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Next, select Shiprocket from the dropdown menu for IPOs.

Now, you need to enter either application or PAN details to proceed further.

At the end, click on submit, and you can see the allotment status on your screen.

Also Read: Stock Market Extends Losses For 5th Day Amid Rising Crude, Geopolitical Worries; Sensex Down 281 Points Listing And Other Important Dates The IPO allotment would be finalised on Monday, August 17, 2026; subsequently, refund will be initiated for unsuccessful bidders on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. The shares will be credited to successful bidders' Demat on August 18, and listing of shares will be finalised on August 19, Wednesday.

Shiprocket GMP Update Shiprocket IPO last GMP was Rs 33 at around Rs 06:00 PM on Investorgain. With this, the shares are showing a potential listing gain of 34 per cent as they trade at Rs 130 in the grey market as compared to the upper price band of Rs 97.

Shiprocket IPO Subscription Details The IPO was subscribed 99.38 times. The shares allotted for Qualified Institutional Buyers led the bidding at 122.805 times subscription, followed by the Non-Institutional Investors' category--88.99 times. The shares reserved for retail

retail individual investors got 46.421 times subscription.

Also Read: 'Restore Fuel With Lower Ethanol Blends For Older Vehicles': CEA Nageswaran Amid E20 Petrol Row IPO Details The initial share sale was opened for public subscription between August 12 and August 14. The company raised Rs 1,617.48 crore at a price band of Rs 92-97 per share.